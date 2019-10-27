‘American Heroes Service’ honors local veterans, first repsonders

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Maranatha Baptist Church in West Springfield honored veterans and first responders with a special service Sunday.

The “American Heroes Service” included God Bless America, the Pledge of Allegiance, and heart-felt speeches.

Veterans Day is about two weeks away but parishioners wanted to take the time Sunday to express their gratitude towards all veterans.

Some of the parishioners are veterans themselves.

The church saluted Richard Roberts, who served in the U.S. Air Force for 16 years.

“Richard Roberts is my husband and he served in the Air Force,” U.S. Air Force veteran, Tammy Roberts told 22News. “He was in Saudi Arabia during the Khobar towers bombing. Nineteen airmen were killed that day.”

Parishioners also provided gifts to local first responders, who risk their lives protecting the community.

“We are in full support of what they do and the sacrifices they make for their families and everyday,” Roberts said.

West Springfield residents will honor their veterans again on Veterans Day Monday, November 11.