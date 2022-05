SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Hockey League announced Sam Anas of Springfield as the winner of the Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award.

The award is given to the AHL players who best exemplify the qualities of sportsmanship, determination, and dedication to hockey. The award is voted by coaches, players, and members of the media across the league.

Sam and the T-Birds will look to continue their success as they make their first Calder Cup appearance beginning next week.