WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Honey Princess was at the Big E Friday, a stop on her tour in honor of National Honey Month.

23-year-old Allison Hager has been keeping bees for over half her life, she is serving as an advocate for these important pollinators, which are responsible for nearly one-third of our entire diet. They pollinate the majority of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and legumes that account for about $19 billion of agricultural products each year. Beekeepers play an important role in this process.

“The biggest thing I say if you want to become a beekeeper, definitely take your time and research first, it can be a big time commitment,” Hager says. “So being a part of a local club is a great way to meet other beekeepers in your area, to find a mentor, someone to answer all your questions, and then taking a bee-keeping class.”

Hager said one of the best ways to discern a honey bee from a more aggressive wasp or yellow jacket is to look for fur. Honey bees have fur on their bodies while yellow jackets have smoother, shiner appearance.