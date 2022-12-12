SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American International College (AIC) men’s baseball team will host their annual canned food drive to help Square One and Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry on Monday.

AIC’s baseball team’s Homerun for the Hungry canned food drive helps benefit Square One and Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry, with the delivery of hundreds of pounds of food. The team begins the food collection in December with special fundraising across the campus. Peter Pan Bus Lines is also donating a bus to bring the team and the donations to both of the nonprofits.

The team will begin loading the bus with the goods at the Butova Gymnasium parking lot at 4:00 p.m. They will leave the campus at 4:30 p.m. to arrive at Square One at 4:40 p.m. The team’s last stop is at Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen at 5:30 p.m.