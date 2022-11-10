SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) In Springfield Thursday, American International College continued the tradition of honoring Veterans with a ceremony a day ahead of Veteran’s Day.

Retired Brigadier General and Former Commander of the Massachusetts Army National Guard John Driscoll of Springfield was the main speaker during Thursday’s ceremony on the campus of AIC.

“It’s a very special Veteran’s Day for me. This is my first Veteran’s Day. I retired after 33 years of service, and now I can just be a veteran for real,” said Driscoll.

General Driscoll pointed out that to be recognized as a veteran who’ve served their country carries immense responsibility each day, long after they put away their uniform.

“The military reflects the people in this great country, and when they go out and represent us.

they represent the citizens,” said Driscoll.

When Armistice day ended WWI on the 11th hour of the 11th day of November in the year,1918, that day would be remembered as Armistice Day. Many years later in 1947 the first Veteran’s Day would be celebrated in Birmingham, Alabama on that same day.