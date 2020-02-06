American International College faculty hosts Substance Abuse and Recovery Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College faculty members hosted a Substance Abuse and Recovery Fair on Thursday.

Local healthcare organizations that assist individuals suffering from addiction and many other advocacy groups attended.

Organizations including Adcare, Alcoholics Anonymous, BestLife Emotional Health and Wellness and many others set up booths.

The event was launched as part of a year-long initiative and forum series entitled “Advocates, Issues and Community” or A.I.C.

AIC Adjunct Professor, Melinda Moreno told 22News that the initiative will make faculty and students aware of different support systems in place for addiction.

“And so we’re hoping that students will walk through, faculty will walkthrough, and just become more aware of what’s available in the community to support individuals and families who are impacted by this,” said Moreno.

Throughout the year, the focus of the forum will be the ongoing opioid crisis. The substance abuse and recovery fair was free and open to the public.