SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College (AIC) is hosting its 83rd annual Model Congress on Friday.

AIC will host its Model Congress, the longest-running student congress of its type in the nation, in their first in-person event since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, according to a news release sent to 22News from AIC.

High school students from throughout the region will visit AIC over two days to write, debate, and pass legislation in a simulated congress. These student delegates will compete for scholarships to AIC.

Students from this session are from;

Agawam High School

Chatham High School in Chatham, New York

Chicopee Comprehensive High School

East Longmeadow High School

East Windsor High School

Longmeadow High School

Minnechaug Regional High School in Wilbraham

Pope Francis High School in Springfield

Poultney High School in Poultney, Vermont

Southwick Regional School

Springfield International Charter School

On Friday, the session will begin with opening remarks from AIC President Hubert Benitez at 9:00 a.m., which will be immediately followed by the opening session.