SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College (AIC) is hosting its 83rd annual Model Congress on Friday.

AIC will host its Model Congress, the longest-running student congress of its type in the nation, in their first in-person event since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, according to a news release sent to 22News from AIC.

High school students from throughout the region will visit AIC over two days to write, debate, and pass legislation in a simulated congress. These student delegates will compete for scholarships to AIC.

Students from this session are from;

  • Agawam High School
  • Chatham High School in Chatham, New York
  • Chicopee Comprehensive High School
  • East Longmeadow High School
  • East Windsor High School
  • Longmeadow High School
  • Minnechaug Regional High School in Wilbraham
  • Pope Francis High School in Springfield
  • Poultney High School in Poultney, Vermont
  • Southwick Regional School
  • Springfield International Charter School

On Friday, the session will begin with opening remarks from AIC President Hubert Benitez at 9:00 a.m., which will be immediately followed by the opening session.