SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College (AIC) is hosting its 83rd annual Model Congress on Friday.
AIC will host its Model Congress, the longest-running student congress of its type in the nation, in their first in-person event since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, according to a news release sent to 22News from AIC.
High school students from throughout the region will visit AIC over two days to write, debate, and pass legislation in a simulated congress. These student delegates will compete for scholarships to AIC.
Students from this session are from;
- Agawam High School
- Chatham High School in Chatham, New York
- Chicopee Comprehensive High School
- East Longmeadow High School
- East Windsor High School
- Longmeadow High School
- Minnechaug Regional High School in Wilbraham
- Pope Francis High School in Springfield
- Poultney High School in Poultney, Vermont
- Southwick Regional School
- Springfield International Charter School
On Friday, the session will begin with opening remarks from AIC President Hubert Benitez at 9:00 a.m., which will be immediately followed by the opening session.