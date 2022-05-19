SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College hosted a meet and greet to welcome their new president.

The event was hosted by the African American Female professors award association at tower square in Springfield. The community welcomed Dr. Hubert Benitez, as the school’s new president. It was also a time to talk about representation and diversity within the city.

22News spoke with Traci Talbert, Founder of the Award Association, about the importance of Thursday’s event.

“So the significance is to introduce him to the community to have some of the community leaders talk about what it is to have AIC kind of sit in their backyard and how they can support each other as we work through diversity inclusion and culture 15,” said Talbert.

In a news release to 22News Dr. Benitez says that he is excited to join an institution which such rich history and strong commitment to access and opportunity.