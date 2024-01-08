Event provides all-inclusive assistance for Spring 2024 class enrollment at AIC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College (AIC) is hosting a “Registration Rush” event for the spring 2024 semester on Monday.

According to a news release from AIC, the event will allow prospective and returning students to have their applications reviewed, register for classes, and even receive financial aid support, all at once.

Those who complete the process during the event will be eligible to join classes when AIC’s Spring 2024 semester begins on January 17.

The event is being held at Shea Memorial Library from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday.