SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College (AIC) has received a $30,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts for the College’s commitment to diversity and to foster a sense of belonging.

The 2022 Flexible Funding Grant will help support the establishment of an Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging at AIC to lead and facilitate the College’s DEIB Plan, which is outlined in AIC’s newly released five-year strategic plan, AIC Reimagined, according to a news release from AIC. Their goal is to identify its structure and staffing needs at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year.

The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts helps to enrich the quality of life for the people in the community. The foundation received almost 250 applicants for the Flexible Funding Grants in 2022, which was twice as many as in 2021.

“We are very grateful for the Community Foundation’s support,” said Joe Long, AIC Interim Vice President for Institutional Advancement. “They are investing in AIC, our mission, and our new strategic plan. We are fortunate to have such a respected partner as the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts show their belief in us. We will work tirelessly to reward that belief with a robust DEIB program that connects all students, faculty, staff, and community members and AIC.”

“These grants allow grantee organizations to continue their core mission-driven work,” said Meredith Lewis, the foundation’s director of Community Impact and Partnerships, “and to improve their efforts around diversity, equity, and inclusion work while addressing community needs.”