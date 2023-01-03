SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College (AIC) received a $35,000 grant to embrace diversity and foster a sense of belonging.

The grant from The Irene E. & George A. Davis Foundation will help establish an Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) on campus, according to a news release sent to 22News from AIC.

The Irene E. & George A. Davis Foundation supports a variety of nonprofit organizations that seek to improve the quality of life for those that are living in Hampden County, with a focus on areas like education ranging from birth and through all stages of K-12, education policy, the arts, social services, and health.

This office will expand the range of activities and initiatives that will help support the DEIB objectives. On December 6th, AIC also received a $30,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts, which will help support the establishment of this office.

The new Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging will help create and sustain an organizational environment and culture at AIC that acknowledges and celebrates DEIB by achieving more diverse and inclusive undergraduate and graduates, faculty, and staff.

“We are proud to be selected by The Irene E. & George A. Davis Foundation as a partner making an impact on the lives of those living in Hampden County,” said Joe Long, AIC Interim Vice President for Institutional Advancement. “Their investment in AIC, our mission, and our new strategic plan is inspiring. We are committed to rewarding their belief in AIC by working tirelessly to create a robust DEIB program that connects all students, faculty, staff, and community members and AIC.”