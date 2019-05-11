American International College students receive their diplomas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at American International College received their diplomas Saturday at the Mass Mutual Center.

For the first time, the college held two commencement ceremonies on the same day.

The ceremony for the undergraduate students was held Saturday morning at 9 a.m., and the ceremony for master’s and doctoral degree recipients was held at noon.

The graduates shook hands with the university’s president to the applause and cheers of their family, friends and classmates. One graduate told 22News what getting his diploma Saturday meant to him.

“It means a lot. I’ve been wanting to graduate, show my family that I did it,” said Jamane Ward of East Hartford Connecticut. “I wasn’t able to go to my associate’s graduation so I wanted to have this graduation here for my family to come and show support.”

The undergraduate commencement address was delivered by Denise Jordan.

Jordan graduated from AIC in 2000 with a degree in Human Resource Development.

