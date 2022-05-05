SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College will celebrate its 137th Commencement on Saturday, May 7, at the MassMutual Center.

According to the news release sent to 22News by American International College, the commencement will start at 10 a.m. International Swimming Hall of Fame inductee and American International College (AIC) alumna Marcella A. MacDonald, DPM, will deliver the commencement address to graduate and undergraduate students and receive an honorary degree from the College. Dr. MacDonald, who graduated from American International College (AIC) in 1985, will receive an honorary Doctor of Laws, honoris causa, awarded for outstanding achievement.

The ceremony will include President Hubert Benitez, DDS, Ph.D., who took the helm as the college’s twelfth president on April 11. The Board of Trustees unanimously selected Benitez to lead the institution in February.