SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield college sports team helped to support and raise awareness on mental health of student athletes.

American International College women’s lacrosse participated in Morgan’s Message Day, an organization which advocates for mental health. The team is using sports as a way to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health within the student-athlete community. Morgan’s Message strives to eliminate that stigma.

Kayla Robinson, from AIC Lacrosse told 22News, “We are just bringing awareness to mental health in any way we can. I like to live by the only way out is through. The more people that talk about it, the more people that bring awareness to it, it really helps everyone.”

Morgan’s Message was created by the family and former teammates of Morgan Rodgers, who died tragically in 2019 after battling mental health struggles.