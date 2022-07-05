CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some of Golf’s next generation are practicing at Chicopee Country Club for the start of tomorrow’s American Junior Golf Association Tournament.

These 12 to 18-year-olds have come from all over the world to compete and get some idea of just how far they’ll go in this highly competitive sport.

“We run 132 tournaments in the Summer, about forty in the fall, falls and spring we do school tournaments a week all over the country,” said Andrew Wagner, Tournament Director.

Many of these competitors are of college age and they hope their early training on the links will be the ticket to the college of their choice.

“I’ve got an interest in a couple of schools, sending E-mails back and forth, got lost of options,” said Harrison Brown of Westport, Connecticut.

The Junior Golf Association proudly points to Tiger Woods and Annika Sorenstam who was first introduced to Golf through a tournament sponsored by the non-profit based near Atlanta, Georgia.

