CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Country Club is hosting the American Junior Golf Association Tournament this week.

The Association is a non-profit that supports the growth and development of young golfers from all over the world, and this week, they’ll be competing right here in western Massachusetts.

Some of the current top professional golfers, including current World Number 1 Scottie Scheffler, got their first introduction to golf through the AJGA.

The tournament will be held from Monday through Friday. Youths age 12 to 18 will be competing in the week-long competition at Chicopee Country Club, according to a news release from the Chicopee Country Club.

The public is invited to come watch the next generation of golfers at this free and open event.