FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator John C. Velis announced $50,000 in funding for the American Legion Post 185.

Velis revealed the funding in Feeding Hills Monday morning alongside American Legion Post 185 Commander Wayne Keating, Agawam city officials, and members of the Agawam Community. The funding was included in the Massachusetts FY’23 budget that was passed by the Senate, House, and signed into law by Governor Baker.

Louis Russo, Chairman of the Post house committee, told 22News, “Well, one thing we definitely need is a new roof. We’ve needed one for a long time but now it’s gotten to the point where it’s an absolute major issue. The roof leaks so we wanna put a new roof on.”

The budget amendment will go towards making upgrades and improvements to Post 185’s existing building.