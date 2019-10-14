American Medical Response employees rallying in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) -American Medical Response employees are rallying in Springfield Monday morning to support AMR paramedics and EMTs for livable wages and fair working conditions.

According to a news release sent to 22News by AMR medics and EMT’s, call volume for 911 calls and transfers have increased the past several years due to the ambulance company Medcare being purchased by AMR.

Medcare has a contract through Baystate Medical Center to do all transfers out of their six hospitals in western Massachusetts including NICU transfers. AMR also has a contract with Mercy Hospital.

The release states that employees were promised better working conditions, better staffing, and livable wages since a new regional manager was hired six months ago.

Employees are rallying outside 595 Cottage Street at 7:00 a.m. by the AMR sign dressed in red shirts to show unionship and to show AMR management the support they have as a united front in Springfield.