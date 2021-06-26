American Medical Response hiring event in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American Medical Response of Springfield chose a festive event to share with the public its problems of hiring enough people.

AMR, like so many other western Massachusetts employers, can’t fill its openings fast enough. On Saturday, a community open house was held at the Cottage Street headquarters to get out the message. It’s truly critical to AMR that every position is filled quickly.

Springfield first responders, police officers, and firefighters helped AMR with Saturday’s combination job fair and community open house.