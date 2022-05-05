SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials from American Medical Response of Springfield and Mayor Sarno will be congratulating and greeting AMR’s 7th graduating class of EMTs from their Earn While You Learn program.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Office of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, AMR will also honor individual first responders with an award and recognition program, highlighting the great lifesaving work they have done.

Mayor Sarno states, “I congratulate all the members of the graduating class of AMR’s Earn While You Learn Program. This 7th class has been a tremendous success, with many Springfield residents starting their careers as EMTs. I am very proud of the graduates and appreciative of AMR’s continued belief and investment in our Springfield and their partnership working together to not only defeat this COVID-19 virus but to continue their daily duties of responding to any and all health-related calls. Special shout-out and thanks to those being honored and recognized for their brave and dedicated services. ”

The Earn While You Learn program is designed to make an easier transition for those wanting to be EMS professionals. Participants are hired as employees and paid while attending AMR’s EMT-Basic certification course.