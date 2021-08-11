American Red Cross in need of all blood types

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage. This is a situation that comes up each summer, when fewer donors are providing blood, a trend that needs to reverse itself in order to save patients at hospitals.

You have the potential to save up to three lives each time you donate blood. 22News saw several people donating Wednesday morning at the Red Cross blood donation center which is now requiring masks again to help stop the spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant.

However, fewer donors are signing up to give, which typically happens during the summer months. The Red Cross explained why its so important to give during this pandemic.

“The last thing we need is another health crisis on top of this global pandemic that we are still seeing the impacts of. Hospitals rely on it and there are many patients relying on blood products,” said Kelly Isenor, Communications Director of the American Red Cross of Massachusetts.

Isenor added that it’s been the perfect storm of late, an increased demand, but less supply. Hospitals have resumed procedures put off during the pandemic, which has created an even bigger need for blood.

Also a reminder, blood is perishable, so its something that requires constant donors. Even though the universal blood type, type 0, is always preferred, all blood types are needed right now.