SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An open house Thursday night to help get volunteers into the American Red Cross in Springfield.

The organization is looking for local volunteers to help with their mission of sheltering, feeding, and providing comfort and support to victims. Volunteers receive training to cover many situations including disaster response, helping veterans in need, blood drives, community education, and outreach. The Red Cross responds to disasters not only nationwide and around the world, but right here at home and they need your help.

Mary Nathan, the Disaster Program Manager at American Red Cross told 22News, “The Red Cross is 100% dependent on our volunteers. Without volunteers, we couldn’t do any of the work that we do. We have been very busy, especially in our disaster line of work. There have been so many house fires, especially since Christmas Eve. There have been 30 house fires so we need more volunteers.”