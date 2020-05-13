American Red Cross looking for recovered Covid-19 patients to donate plasma

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer begins next month which means the American Red Cross will be in need of blood especially during this pandemic.

In coordination with the FDA, the Red Cross is seeking people who are fully recovered from COVID-19 to sign up to donate plasma to help current COVID-19 patients. At the beginning of the pandemic many appointments to give blood were canceled, but Kelly Isenor of The American Red Cross told 22News there’s recently been an increase in first time donors.

She said giving blood is still 100 percent safe and all red cross staff if following proper guidelines.

“If you give blood you’re going to have your temperature taken twice, once before you’re ever let in the site and again as regular donation process, so just an increase in the safety measures we were already doing,” Isenor said.

All COVID-19 survivors who would like to give blood must be symptom free and fully recovered.