American Red Cross offering free fire safety appointments for your home

(WWLP) – The American Red Cross of Massachusetts is helping residents make their homes safer by providing fire safety information to 600 homes across the state until May 8.

According to the Red Cross of Massachusetts, As of Thursday, volunteers will meet with residents by appointment, either virtually or socially distanced, outside their homes to share fire safety information, help create an escape plan, and practice a two-minute drill.

This information is free and available to anyone who makes an appointment. The Red Cross is also working with fire departments in high-risk communities to offer free smoke alarm installations including Worcester, Brockton, and Quincy, although individuals in any city or town may participate.

If you’d like to sign up for free home fire safety education you can visit their website. The Red Cross is also looking for volunteers to train as home fire safety educators and offer this training in their own community.