CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new micro-grant program has announced 41 contributions to New England farmers.

America’s Farmland Trust will award $180,000 through the New England Farmer Microgrant Program.

The program is designed to address three barriers to farming success in New England land access, production expansion, and farm succession planning.

According to a Farmland Trust report since 2001, 7,000 acres of New England Agricultural land has been lost or threatened.