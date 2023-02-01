SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – America’s Got Talent finalist Tape Face is coming to MGM Springfield’s ARIA Ballroom in April.

Comedy sensation Tape Face, a hilarious and unique character created by New Zealand comedian Sam Wills, has announced his return to U.S. touring on April 21st, according to a news release sent to 22News from MGM Springfield.

Tape Face uses every object and audience member as an active plaything in his act. He makes shoes sing, empty dresses dance, and electrical tape into roses. America’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent: The Champions alum transcends the boundaries of age, language, and culture, while using silent film techniques, vaudeville, mime puppetry, Motown, and the films of Patrick Swayze. Sam Wills is a former circus and street performer and has performed this silent stand-up act since 2008.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 3 at MGMSpringfield.com. MGM Rewards members can get tickets before the general public with exclusive presale access on February 2.