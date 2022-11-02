SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – AmeriCorps CEO Michael Smith will be having a Community Conversation at the Boys & Girls Club Family Center on Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Springfield City Council, the conversation is about how service and civic engagement can support the community. It will also focus on Smith’s vision for AmeriCorps and ways in which Springfield organizations and community members can get engaged.

Smith was originally from Springfield and is a proud alumnus of the Springfield Boys & Girls Club. He now leads AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteering, in a position that was appointed to by President Biden. Before he joined AmeriCorps, he was the special assistant to President Obama, helping to design and launch the My Brother’s Keeper initiative at the White House, which is work he continued as the executive director of the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, as well as the director of Youth Opportunity Programs at the Obama Foundation.

The conversation is on Wednesday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club Family Center in Springfield.