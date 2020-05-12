AmeriCorps distributes free face masks to Springfield residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Springfield College AmeriCorps program are working to protect members of the community from the coronavirus.

The AmeriCorps partnered with Parent Villages and other local non-profits to provide Springfield residents with free face masks.

Tuesday was the initial distribution of facemasks. The masks were given out at several Springfield schools including the Rebecca Johnson School. 100 masks were distributed at each of the three locations.

Springfield College AmeriCorps members helped with the production of the masks, and with the planning of the distribution efforts.