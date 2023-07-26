AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst has opened a cooling center due to hot weather later this week.

According to the Town of Amherst, the cooling center will be open at the Bangs Community Center Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The center is located at 70 Boltwood Walk in downtown Amherst.

There are other ways to stay cool in Amherst, such as the Groff Park Splash Pad and the Mill River Pool & War Memorial Pool.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Heat Advisory from 11:00 a.m. on Thursday to 8:00 p.m. on Friday for eastern Hampden, eastern Hampshire, & eastern Franklin County.