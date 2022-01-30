Amherst Railroad Hobby Show returns to The Big E fairgrounds

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The familiar sounds of model railroading filled no fewer than the exhibition halls of four buildings on the Eastern States Fairgrounds Sunday.

The 54th annual Amherst Railway Society Hobby Show attracted model railroading enthusiasts from throughout the area. There were hundreds of displays to dazzle even the most finicky enthusiast.

“We have about 410 from all over the world,” said John Sacredote, the Director of the Amherst Railway Society Railroad Hobby Show. “We have several from the United Kingdom, we’re maybe down a couple because of COVID and the storm.”

A year ago, COVID-19 concerns forced the hobby show to slow down into virtual mode, but this year the railway society was determined to get this classic display back on track. Some of the model railroading offered a tip of the hat to the stormy conditions that chilled New Englanders this past weekend.

The beautifully crafted miniature backdrops, train stations, and towns are the result of artisans from all over New England who specialize in this work.

“I’ve been doing my railroading since I was 10-years-old,” John Flaherty of Stovall, Vermont told 22News. “These are all handmade, custom made models. I recently lost my wife in August this past year to Leukemia. Every dollar here made at the shows is donated to the Leukemia Society in her honor.”

Among the many visitors, two and three generations of model railroading enthusiasts with parents and grandparents showing the newest generation just how much model railroading has meant to them.