SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday the Amherst Railway Society and Springfield Union Station sponsored a model railroading job fair called “Kids on Track.”

Children and their families piled into Springfield Union Station for the job fair. Children of all ages had the opportunity to see how trains operate and learn more about New England Railroads.

The president of the Amherst Railway Society says “Kids on Track” is designed to encourage young children to join the model railroad industry and link model railroading to STEM education.

John Sacerdote, the President and Show Director of the Amherst Railway Society told 22News, “A lot of clubs here and they are all looking for kids to get involved, increased membership and continue the membership. There is not a lot of youngsters involved and there should be because there is so much you can do with trains, little bit of stem education a little bit of arts and crafts… all kinds of stuff.”

Families were also able to go on the CT rail for a roundtrip from Springfield to Hartford that took about 90 minutes.

There will be another job fair on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Union Station in Springfield.