Amid pandemic struggles, new grab-and-go juice bar opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Downtown Springfield is now home to a new storefront, and one gaining popularity among healthy eaters.

Juguitos is a grab-and-go smoothie and juice bar that celebrated its opening on State Street in Springfield on Thursday.

Pedro Arroyo is the owner of the new addition to downtown. His plans were to open the smoothie almost two years sooner, but COVID-19 put a dent in his original plans. But he’s not alone in his struggle,

According to the Department of Labor, during the year 2020, accommodation and food service industries experienced a 71 percent decrease in demand, making it a difficult time to get a juice bar up and running.

Despite these statistics, Arroyo stayed motivated.

“There was no option of whether we were going to open or not, just when can we get the opportunity to open,” Arroyo told 22News, and they couldn’t be more excited. “Nervous scared, but overall we’re just happy, really, really happy.”

Arroyo said they’re thrilled to be bringing a healthy option to the city, and people who work nearby are excited too.

“Using fresh fruit, vegetables, you know, letting us know what options are there.. you know that’s why we’re here, to support,” Freddy Lopez, a local business owner told 22News.

In addition to serving the local community, Juguitos will be using locally grown products for their smoothies and juices, to help other small businesses in return.