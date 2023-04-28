SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Amplify Latin-X has announced it’s expansion of its Power Up Latin-X Business to Springfield.

The Massachusetts-based organization is building a working coalition that includes the Latino Economic Development Corporation to assist 16 Springfield Latin-X family daycare businesses.

22News spoke with the Director of the Latino Economic Development Corporation, Andrew Melendez, about this initiative, “These are 16 local home daycares that are already certified with the state and we’re so excited because we know that they are going to grow.”

Melendez went on to say that the importance of this initiative is to provide children with smaller daycares that teach children to utilize a bilingual curriculum.