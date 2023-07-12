SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – AMR and Baystate Health teamed up Wednesday to participate in a ‘disaster day’ training held at Six Flags.

This event was meant to provide training for emergency services personnel in the event of a mass casualty or disaster situation at a large public space.

First responders and other medical professionals came together to prepare for how they would respond to any number of ‘disaster’ situations, from building collapses to flooding emergencies. The day’s event included training stations covering how to care for varying categories of injuries.

Dr. Seth Kelly of Baystate Health’s prehospital and disaster medicine unit told 22News how vital the first response is in mass emergency situations, “We really do believe that acre starts at the point of injury or the accident itself, and not only from how citizens respond to help each other and help themselves but how our EMS clinicians work in the field. We work with our firefighters, EMT’s, paramedics, to develop that system of coordination that starts at the point of the accident or the event, all the way through care at the hospital.”

There were well over 100 attendees partaking in this disaster training, including volunteers in moulage makeup to bring the scenarios to life. The event also gave students within AMR’s ‘Earn While You Learn’ EMT academy the chance to get some unique training.

AMR is currently accepting applications for the next ‘Earn While You Learn’ class, which begins on September 11.