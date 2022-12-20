SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall will have limited hours and closures for the upcoming holidays.

American Medical Response (AMR) announced, in collaboration with Mayor Domenic Sarno’s office and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris the hours of operation for the testing sight.

Open Friday, December 23 from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Closed Saturday, December 24, and Sunday, December 25 The testing site will resume normal operations on December 26, 2022

Open Friday, December 30 from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Closed Saturday, December 31, and Sunday, January 1 The testing site will resume normal operations on January 2, 2023



The Eastfield Mall testing site is part of “Stop the Spread”, a statewide strategic testing program in communities across Massachusetts that has seen a higher number of residents testing positive for COVID-19. Almost 1,000 people are tested daily at the AMR site at the Eastfield Mall. AMR has administered around 300,000 tests since the site opened at the beginning of the pandemic.

No appointments are necessary, but AMR encourages registering in advance to help with faster testing. Testing is available on a drive-through basis only at the Eastfield Mall between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.