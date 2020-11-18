AMR donates $5,000 to Food Bank of western Massachusetts to feed thousands

Hampden County





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – AMR made a donation to the Food Bank of western Massachusetts that will feed thousands of people.

AMR donated a $5,000 dollar check to the organization Wednesday morning. Each dollar funds about four meals, so this check will feed up to 20,000 people.

22News spoke with Andrew Morehouse, the Executive Director of the organization and said that they rely on all donations they receive.

We’re only able to carry out our work because the community depends on us and supports us in so many ways. We’re grateful for it,” Morehouse said.

The Food Bank of western Massachusetts has provided 12 million meals in the last 12 months which is the highest number they’ve ever seen. If you’d like to donate, click here.

