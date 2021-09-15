AMR of Springfield to honor EMT graduates

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno will join American Medical Response (AMR) as they honor the most recent class of “Earn While You Learn” EMT training program.
According to a statement released by AMR, the emergency response agency will be congratulating 18 new EMTs on Wednesday at MGM’s Roar! Comedy Club. The event will take place from 11 a.m to 12 p.m.
All attendees are required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status by order of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Board of Health, the City of Springfield will implement a citywide mask mandate policy.