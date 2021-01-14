AMR seeking new first responders as fight against COVID-19 continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The need for first responders is greater than ever as COVID-19 case numbers increase following the holidays.

Springfield AMR has been at the forefront of the COVID-19 response, testing thousands each day at The Eastfield Mall in Springfield, and now giving vaccinations to the city’s first responders. But, as the pandemic continues, so does the need for more help.

Throughout the next few months, AMR is conducting their “Learn While You Earn Program.” An opportunity for Springfield residents to earn a paycheck while becoming a certified EMT, benefitting local health and the economy.

“The need for EMT’s is always ever rising,” said Emily Chandler, program director of Springfield AMR. “We like to make sure we have a strong workforce and this is a great opportunity to train our local community members who want to help the community as EMT’s.”

22News also spoke with Patrick Leonardo, an AMR operations manager, who explained, “By hiring these new people on it brings on new capacity, better resources, response times, and helps our current employee base step back a little bit while we add additional resources to our schedule.”

The 10-12 week program covers many topics that reflect the current challenges first responders are dealing with.

Leonardo says the program includes, “COVID testing, working them as EMT’s, helping at the vaccination clinics as well, so there’s many different roles they can come into when we hire them.”

Interested candidates should apply by January 22.

To apply, click here.