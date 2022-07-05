SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A dog that was pulled out of a house fire unresponsive late Monday night was rescued by AMR Springfield and firefighters.

The fire occurred on Webster Street in the city’s lower Liberty Heights neighborhood. AMR Springfield told 22News a dog was taken out of the home unresponsive and extremely hot. EMTs and paramedics quickly jumped in to provide the dog oxygen and cool down his body temperature. Water was poured into his mouth carefully to help hydrate him and he slowly began waking up. The dog eventually got up and was back to wagging his tail.

Credit: AMR Springfield

Credit: AMR Springfield

Credit: AMR Springfield

Credit: AMR Springfield

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined that the cause of this fire was from the illegal use of fireworks. No one was injured in the fire, but five people are now without a home. They are being helped out by the Red Cross.

Fireworks are not legal in Massachusetts if you’re not a licensed professional. Anyone caught selling fireworks can land up to one year in jail with a fine of $100 to $1,000.