AMR to train local ambulance service staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s American Medical Response will train EMT’s from within the ambulance service staff to prevent falling below the number of trained personnel during each ambulance run.

AMR Vice President of Operations Chuck Babson explained Springfield’s ‘First Earn While You Learn’ program. Future EMT’s would be hired for other jobs and then trained for their upgrade.

Mayor Domenic Sarno voiced his support for the training program.

Acting Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood agrees with the AMR’s new approach to her department’s police recruiting efforts.

“The Springfield Police Department has a cadet program which they work inside. They go to school, they earn money and a paycheck every week while training to become police officers, this is great,” Clapprood told 22News.



The mayor praised AMR’s rapid response helping Springfield achieve one of the most favorable cardiac arrests positive outcomes in the country.