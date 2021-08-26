AMR workers honored at Eastfield Mall testing site

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials from Springfield’s United States Postal Service joined with AMR first responders Thursday to honor frontline workers.

Since the start of the pandemic, AMR workers have conducted more than 230,000 COVID-19 tests for western Massachusetts residents. On Thursday, those frontline testing workers were honored with a ceremony at the Eastfield Mall testing site. The ceremony thanked them for their continued work to help the region control the spread of COVID-19.

Patrick Leonardo, AMR Operations Manager said, “The workers come in each and every day to perform their duties, regardless of the circumstances, but to have an outside entity come in and recognize their efforts, is just really outstanding. I think it really hits home that people are noticing what they’re doing.”

As part of the ceremony, the USPS officials presented a plaque to the AMR workers, thanking them for their continued service throughout the entire pandemic.