SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Amtrak will be adding two new daily Springfield-to-New York train services to its Northeast Regional schedule starting Tuesday, June 5.

You will be able to depart Springfield at 4:45 a.m. and arrive at New York Penn Station as early as 8:10 a.m. or leave at 7:50 a.m. and arrive in New York by 11:21 a.m. The two trains back to Springfield depart at 6:59 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. and arrive back in the Commonwealth by about 10:40 p.m. and 12:26 a.m.

According to Amtrak, this new addition will help meet the growing demand of train travel. Dave Laplante from Northampton says these services will be convenient for passengers.

Dave Laplante told 22News, “It’s great to have more trains available to go to more places.”

Amtrak says adding these trains will take vehicles off the roads, lessen the traffic and help to reduce greenhouse gases and carbon footprint.