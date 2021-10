CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Amtrak and Chicopee police are investigating an incident with Vermonter Train 55 Wednesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Amtrak Northeast, the Vermonter Train 55 is stopped west of Holyoke due to a trespasser incident. 22News contacted Amtrak and Chicopee police for additional information and is waiting to hear back.

Vermonter Train 55 is stopped west of Holyoke (HLK) due to a trespasser incident. Updates to follow. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) October 20, 2021

