SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Amtrak’s Vermonter train, which stops in Springfield, will not operate until further notice.

According to Amtrak’s website, all Amtrak stations in Vermont are temporarily closed. Trains 54, 55, 56, and 57 will not operate between New Haven, Connecticut and St. Albans, Vermont.

Vermonter trains will continue to operate between Washington, DC and New Haven Monday through Saturday. Additionally, Ethan Allen trains will not operate between Rutland and Albany.