Ancient Order of Hibernians hosts annual Irish Night in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ancient Order of Hibernians hosted their annual Irish Night at the Log Cabin in Holyoke Saturday.

The celebration featured traditional corned beef and cabbage, with Irish music.

The group said they pride themselves as America’s oldest Irish-Catholic fraternal organization.

“Out of the five founding members, four were Hibernians back in 1952,” member Paul Hogan told 22News.

Each year, the Hibernians have at least two floats in the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade to honor Irish culture.

