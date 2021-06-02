Andy Yee’s birthday celebration at White Hut

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The White Hut will be honoring the legacy of restaurateur Andy Yee for his birthday.

Yee passed away Thursday at the age of 59-years-old. On Saturday, June 5, he would have turned 60-years-old. Yee owned several restaurants across western Massachusetts including Student Prince in Springfield, White Hut in West Springfield, and the popular Hu Ke Lau, which closed in 2018.

The White Hut on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield will celebrate by offering 60¢ hotdogs and 60¢ fountain drinks on Friday, June 4 through Sunday, June 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The White Hut restaurant closed its doors in February of 2020 but was later purchased by Student Prince co-owners Peter Picknelly and Andy Yee in May of 2020. They had its grand reopening on August 21, 2020. The new owners upgraded the 81-year-old West Springfield institution without taking away any of its unique style and service that’s made it a favorite for so many years.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Beers and Story on 646 Newton Street in South Hadley. A funeral mass will then be held on Thursday morning at St. Theresa’s Church at 11:00 a.m. The funeral mass will also be streamed by the funeral home.