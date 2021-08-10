Angy’s in Westfield selling supplies before going out of business

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A sad and sentimental day at the Angy’s food warehouse in Westfield, where the iconic Italian food company winds down and is going out of business after more than 70 years.

All day, customers waited their turn to buy their favorite Angy’s food and take home the final boxes of Tortellini and other Angy specialties. A mother and daughter filled their car with favorites they were introduced to a generation ago.

Heather Andino said, “My grandmother made this food, the staple of the house. All the grandchildren came over and surprised her at the house.”

Denise Andino told 22News, “We’re going back to the 1980s, it’s when I was first introduced to this delicious food, I always enjoyed it ever since. And like Heather said, it’s a nice comfort food.”

Among the many making their purchase of the remaining Angy’s inventory was Henry Campanini, whose grandmother, Angelina Campanini founded the company in 1949, when Henry was just a child.

“These people buy it because it’s the last of it. You know what? It’s in your heart forever,” said Henry.

These lines are expected to continue through Thursday at the Angy’s food warehouse in Westfield, or even earlier if they run out of boxes of food more quickly.