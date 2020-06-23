SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield is seeking the public’s help after a puppy was found dead in Chicopee Friday.

Pam Peebles, Executive Director of Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center told 22News, the less than 10 week old German Shepherd was found in an area known for illegal dumping after a passerby discovered the body.

Peebles said a necropsy revealed the puppy suffered head trauma, a fractured jaw, and more. There were no other injuries consistent with being struck by a car and animal abuse is suspected.

A reward of $3,500 will be given for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator. If you have any information, please call 413-781-1484.