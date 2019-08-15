Animal Clinic in Springfield offering $5 Rabies shots

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Second Chance Animal Services is scheduled to offer rabies and Da2PP vaccines for $5 on Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the clinic is offering this one day opportunity at their Community Veterinary Hospital at 67 Mulberry Street from 10:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m.

“The DA2PP is an important vaccine that protects against several common diseases of dogs including the deadly Parvo virus. Parvo virus is widespread in the environment and easy to contract. All dogs are susceptible to this disease, especially the young, un-vaccinated or under-vaccinated dogs or dogs with poor vaccination history or lapsed vaccines.” Second Chance Medical Director Dr. Grace Park

PetSmart Charities donation to the clinic made this opportunity possible.

The vaccines are first come first serve. Pet owners are asked to bring along any prior vaccination history.