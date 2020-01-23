Breaking News
Animal control officials in Springfield looking for owners of lost pets

Hampden County

Photo: TJO Animal Control

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three lost pets were found in multiple western Massachusetts communities this past week and animal control officials are hoping to get them home safely. 

Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center said the two lost dogs and a cat were found in Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee.  

If you are the owner or recognize any one of these pets, you are asked to call the TJO at (413) 781-1484 or visit the center located at 627 Cottage Street in Springfield

They are open Monday, Tuesday, and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Thursday’s from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. They can also be reached via email at info@tjoconnoradoptioncenter.com

TJO says they are not answering inquiries about adoption at this time and that pets that are made available for adoption will be featured on their website at a later date

